Here's What's New on Netflix in October 2018 — And What's Leaving

October means fall is here, which also brings on the unofficial season of staying in to watch TV. This month, Netflix has a number of new titles that will help people do just that, especially if Halloween piques the desire to watch horror films and TV shows — from a dark reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch to the addition of movies like The Shining and Truth or Dare, the streaming service will add enough new material in October to spook people all month long.
Horror fans should also check out a few scary titles leaving Netflix in October, including The Babadook.
See what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in October 2018 below.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in October 2018.
October 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
October 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times
MeatEater: Season 7
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
October 3
Truth or Dare (2017)
October 4
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
October 5
Big Mouth: Season 2
Dancing Queen
Élite
Empire Games
Little Things: Season 2
Malevolent
Private Life
Super Monsters Save Halloween
Super Monsters: Season 2
The Rise of Phoenixes
YG Future Strategy Office
October 6
Little Things: Season 1
October 8
Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond
October 9
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4
October 10
22 July
Pacto de Sangue
October 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
October 12
Apostle
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
FightWorld
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
The Haunting of Hill House
The Kindergarten Teacher
October 15
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
October 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
October 19
Accidentally in Love
Ask the Doctor
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
Derren Brown: Sacrifice
Distrito salvaje
Gnome Alone
Haunted
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
Illang: The Wolf Brigade
Larva Island
Making a Murderer: Part 2
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3
The Night Comes For Us
Wanderlust
October 21
Robozuna
October 23
ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH
October 24
Bodyguard
October 25
Great News: Season 2
October 26
Been So Long
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Dovlatov
Jefe
Shirkers
Terrorism Close Calls
October 27
Girl from Nowhere
October 28
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
October 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
The Degenerates
October 31
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
GUN CITY
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2018.
October 1
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
October 2
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
October 6
The BFG
October 8
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
October 10
Leap Year
October 13
The Nut Job
October 14
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
October 17
Donnie Darko
October 22
The Secret Life of Pets
October 24
V/H/S/2
October 25
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
October 26
Southside with You
October 28
Bridget Jones’s Baby