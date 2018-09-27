California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford held back tears as she described a 1980s party in suburban Maryland in which she alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got on top of her, put his hands over her mouth and tried to take off her clothes.
In prepared remarks, Ford recounted the alleged incident, her response to it and the ways in which it affected her life.
“I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me,” she said. “He began running his hands over my body and grinding his hips into me. I yelled, hoping someone downstairs might hear me, and tried to get away from him, but his weight was heavy. Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes.”
Below are the remarks, as prepared for delivery.