Principal Mocked Student's Claim That She Was Sexually Assaulted, Lawsuit Claims

By Associated Press
9:53 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — A high school principal in the nation’s capital is under pressure for her treatment of a girl’s sexual assault claim.

The Washington Post reports that Roosevelt High School Principal Aqueelha James initially promised a swift and thorough investigation in a June meeting with the freshman and her mother. But then the girl left the room and her mother went out to comfort her, leaving a recording device that captured what school officials said next.

That recording is now evidence in a lawsuit against the principal and the D.C. government. In it, James can be heard mocking the girl’s clothes and saying she planned to “embarrass her ass” by casting doubt on her credibility with police.

School officials and police did investigate but no charges were filed. James had no comment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE