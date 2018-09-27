California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford opened her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by saying that she was “terrified” to be speaking publicly about sexual assault.

“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened,” she said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley opened the hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by apologizing to him and his accuser for threats against their families and complaining about the process to date.

As Ford sat quietly at a table, Grassley argued that the allegations should not have surfaced toward the end of the confirmation process, especially after she had sent a confidential letter.

“This is a shameful way to treat our witness who insisted on confidentiality and of course Judge Kavanaugh, who has had to address these allegations in the midst of a media circus,” he said.

The Thursday morning hearing was the first time that the American public would hear directly from Ford, who alleges that as a teenager Kavanaugh held her down, put his hand over her mouth and attempted to remove her clothes at a house party in Maryland.

“With Kavanaugh’s hand over my mouth, I feared he may inadvertently kill me,” Ford wrote in a letter she sent to ranking committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein after President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh as his nominee.

Absent from the hearing will Mark Judge, who Ford said was also in the room participating in the alleged assault, or other witnesses.

Grassley said that the committee had made multiple requests for additional evidence or information from attorneys for Deborah Ramirez, who claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a party at Yale University, and Julie Swetnick, who claimed that she was gang-raped at a party attended by Kavanaugh and Judge.

“My staff made eight requests, yes eight requests, for evidence from attorneys for Ms. Ramirez and six for Ms. Swetnick,” he said.

In her opening remarks, Feinstein began by reading off the professional accomplishments of Ford, which include two master’s degrees and a doctorate, prompting Grassley to interrupt and note that he intended to introduce her himself.

Comparing the hearing to the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991, Feinstein said that this time as well “our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have made it clear that no matter what happens today, the Senate will plow right through and elevate Kavanaugh.”

“This is not a trial for Dr. Ford,” she added. “It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh … Is he the best we can do?”

Protesters were throughout the Capitol on Thursday, with many wearing black, with tape over their mouths. In one elevator, two male protesters were talking when a woman interrupted.

“You’re a dude. I’m a survivor. Let me talk,” she said.