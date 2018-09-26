President Donald Trump interrupted multiple female reporters during his press conference Wednesday, an event that lasted over an hour and contained several exchanges about sexual assault allegations concerning both him and his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

One reporter, CBS News’ Weijia Jiang tried to ask a question about the allegations against Kavanaugh, and how Trump’s own personal experience with similar allegations affected his viewpoint. He interrupted her to describe, without evidence, how there were only four or five women who had come forward against him, and that they were paid to do so. His monologue on the subject lasted over a minute. When Jiang tried to finish the question, noting that Trump hadn’t let her before, Trump replied, “you’ve been asking the question for 10 minutes.”

“You’ve been interrupting my question,” Jiang replied.

“Please sit down,” Trump said.

Jiang ultimately ended up asking her question, leading to Trump saying his own experiences had affected his thinking on Kavanaugh.

Several people on Twitter noted that a similar dynamic happened during an exchange with a reporter from the British organization Sky News.