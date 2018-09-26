Christine Blasey Ford Provides Polygraph Results to Senate Judiciary Committee

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford have provided the Senate Judiciary Committee with the results of a polygraph test on her accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teens.

The documents indicate the Ford took the test on Aug. 7 at a Hilton Hotel in Maryland.

Ford has told The Washington Post she hired a former FBI agent to conduct the test as she considered whether to come forward with her accusation, and she’s said she passed it.

The newly released documents seem to support her claim, but there’s no independent expert verification.

She says Kavanaugh held her down, tried to remove her clothes and covered her mouth at a drunken high school party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denies the allegation and says he’s never assaulted anyone.

In addition to the polygraph, Ford’s lawyers have given the Senate committee four affidavits from people who say Ford told them about the assault.