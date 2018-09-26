Elijah Wood Casually Rides Atop Scooter Into Meme Status

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood confirmed that he’s living his best, most unbothered life when an image of him cheerfully riding a motorized scooter surfaced on Twitter this week.

The photo, which was posted on Twitter by writer C. Robert Cargill, shows Wood en route to somewhere exciting while in town in Austin, Texas, where Wood’s production company SpectreVision is showing their virtual reality game Transferenceat Fantastic Fest, the largest genre film festival in the United States specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action.

As might be expected, the Internet instantly fell in love with the light-hearted photo of Wood and wasted no time in promoting it to meme status. Fan sounded off on social media with plenty of good-natured ribbing about Wood and his rental scooter — and if you’re wondering, yes, plenty of Lord of the Rings and Frodo jokes were made.

See the best memes and jokes about Elijah Wood’s Austin scooter ride below.