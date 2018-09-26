Here's What Brett Kavanaugh Plans to Say in His Defense on Thursday

By Gina Martinez
2:46 PM EDT

Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh has released the prepared testimony he plans to share at his hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday — and he continues to vehemently deny any accusations of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh released the prepared statement on Wednesday, shortly before third accuser Julie Swetnick came forward with claims that she witnessed him “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.” Kavanaugh denied the latest accusations under oath in a closed-doors Judiciary Committee hearing, according to an email seen by TIME.

His first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward on Sept. 15 and claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in a bedroom during a high school party in 1982. On Sunday, a second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, came forward and claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself in front of her during a college party. Kavanaugh swiftly denied both Ford and Ramirez’s allegations.

In his prepared statement, Kavanaugh denies Ford’s accusation “immediately, unequivocally, and categorically,” and calls Ramirez’s accusation “false and uncorroborated.” He says that the accusations are an effort to block his nomination.

Kavanaugh also says he will not be intimidated into withdrawing and says he has never sexually assaulted anyone “not in high school, not in college, not ever.” Kavanaugh also admits that he was not a perfect person in high school but the misconduct he is being accused of is “inconsistent with the rest of his life.”

“I spent most of my time in high school focused on academics, sports, church, and service,” he says in the statement. “But I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today. I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now.”

Below is Kavanaugh’s full prepared written testimony:

Prepared Written Testimony of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh Nomination Hearing to Serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court September 27, 2018 (submitted September 26, 2018) Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member Feinstein, and Members of the Committee: Eleven days ago, Dr. Ford publicly accused me of committing a serious wrong more than 36 years ago when we were both in high school.

I denied the allegation immediately, unequivocally, and categorically. The next day, I told this Committee that I wanted to testify as soon as possible, under oath, to clear my name.

Over the past few days, other false and uncorroborated accusations have been aired. There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination. These are last minute smears, pure and simple. They debase our public discourse. And the consequences extend beyond any one nomination.Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.

As I told this Committee the last time I appeared before you, a federal judge must be independent, not swayed by public or political pressure. That is the kind of judge I am and will always be. I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. This effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out.

I am here this morning to answer these allegations and to tell the truth. And the truth is that I have never sexually assaulted anyone — not in high school, not in college, not ever. Sexual assault is horrific. It is morally wrong. It is illegal. It is contrary to my religious faith. And it contradicts the core promise of this Nation that all people are created equal and entitled to be treated with dignity and respect. Allegations of sexual assault must be taken seriously. Those who make allegations deserve to be heard. The subject of allegations also deserves to be heard. Due process is a foundation of the American rule of law.

Dr. Ford’s allegation dates back more than 36 years, to a party that she says occurred during our time in high school. I spent most of my time in high school focused on academics, sports, church, and service. But I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today. I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now. But that’s not why we are here today. What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior.

I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes. The allegation of misconduct is completely inconsistent with the rest of my life. The record of my life, from my days in grade school through the present day, shows that I have always promoted the equality and dignity of women. I categorically and unequivocally deny the allegation against me by Dr. Ford. I never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind with Dr. Ford.

I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done that to her or to anyone. I am innocent of this charge. [Additional Testimony To Follow]

