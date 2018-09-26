Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh has released the prepared testimony he plans to share at his hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday — and he continues to vehemently deny any accusations of sexual misconduct.
Kavanaugh released the prepared statement on Wednesday, shortly before third accuser Julie Swetnick came forward with claims that she witnessed him “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.” Kavanaugh denied the latest accusations under oath in a closed-doors Judiciary Committee hearing, according to an email seen by TIME.
His first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward on Sept. 15 and claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in a bedroom during a high school party in 1982. On Sunday, a second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, came forward and claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself in front of her during a college party. Kavanaugh swiftly denied both Ford and Ramirez’s allegations.
In his prepared statement, Kavanaugh denies Ford’s accusation “immediately, unequivocally, and categorically,” and calls Ramirez’s accusation “false and uncorroborated.” He says that the accusations are an effort to block his nomination.
Kavanaugh also says he will not be intimidated into withdrawing and says he has never sexually assaulted anyone “not in high school, not in college, not ever.” Kavanaugh also admits that he was not a perfect person in high school but the misconduct he is being accused of is “inconsistent with the rest of his life.”
“I spent most of my time in high school focused on academics, sports, church, and service,” he says in the statement. “But I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today. I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now.”
Below is Kavanaugh’s full prepared written testimony: