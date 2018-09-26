Heidi Klum Is Already Getting Readying Herself for Halloween and the Plan Looks Intense
By Cady Lang
12:07 PM EDT

It’s more than a month until Halloween, but it appears that supermodel and noted costume enthusiast Heidi Klum is already gearing up for her favorite holiday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Klum shared a sneak peek of a video of what’s presumably her costume for her legendary annual Halloween party. In the clip, a prosthetic mold is being made by Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., who Klum has worked with in the past to create some her most over-the-top looks like transforming herself into a larger-than-life Jessica Rabbit or making duplicates of herself. While the costume itself remains a mystery, the prosthetics appear to be covering the mold’s bottom-half of their face and their décolletage, leaving potential for a full body prosthetic costume.

Klum’s Halloween party has become the hottest ticket in town for the holiday, with celebrities going all out with their costumes to keep up with Klum; guests in the past have included Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Kyle McLaughlin.

See Klum’s preparation for this year below.

