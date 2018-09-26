It seems there’s truly no hard feelings between U.S. women’s Olympic hockey captain Meghan Duggan and her longtime Canadian rival Gillian Apps.

Just seven months after the U.S. pulled out a shootout victory over Canada to win women’s hockey gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Duggan and Apps were married Saturday in an outdoor ceremony that took place in Pownal, Maine.

The brides both shared photos on Instagram commemorating their nuptials, with Duggan writing that Saturday was, “The most incredible day of my entire life,” while Apps captioned a shot of the pair holding hands at the reception, “Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend.”

Duggan and Apps seem to be following in the footsteps of former U.S. and Canadian captains Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette, who welcomed their first child together last November.

Between them, Duggan and Apps have four Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles.