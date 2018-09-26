From Equity Gaps to America's Global Standing: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

By TIME Staff
11:13 AM EDT

Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 22: Sports Illustrated asks, what’s the best way to manage a rookie quarterback? Fortune examines Silicon Valley’s equity gap, MONEY explains everything you need to know about a credit freeze, and TIME Editor-at-Large Karl Vick discusses what Trump’s isolationist views mean for America’s global standing.

