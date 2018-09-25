Will Smith will ring in his birthday on Tuesday by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the depths of the Grand Canyon, as one does.

The beloved actor, who’s celebrating his 50th birthday this year, will live-stream the entire adventure on his YouTube channel as a part of his YouTube Original special, Will Smith: The Jump. As part of the series, Smith has been accomplishing goals on his bucket list at the behest of YouTube stars, Yes Theory, who challenged him to conquer his biggest fears.

Smith’s big birthday jump is a gift to others too; his memorable jump raised donations and awareness for Global Citizen’s education campaigns. You can watch Smith’s fearless dive into the heart of the Grand Canyon in full below beginning at 6p.m.