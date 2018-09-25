As the host of the 2018 Fifa “The Best” Awards, Idris Elba wasn’t nominated for any of the honors of the night, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t walk away from the awards as a winner. Elba stole the show on Monday night when he appeared on the stage wearing a waistcoat printed with a design of photos of Gareth Southgate wearing a waistcoat.

Southgate, the manager of the England National Team, is well-known for wearing fitted waistcoats, perhaps most memorably while watching his team play in the 2018 World Cup. The visual of Elba in his festive waistcoat was especially charming once Southgate also appeared on-stage, clad in a waistcoat (although not one with his visage on it, which might have been too meta.)

As might be expected, the Internet was more than thrilled with Elba’s cheeky sartorial homage to Southgate and took to social media to share their feelings about the eye-popping look.