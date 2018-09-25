At least 60 women accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct — but only one got a chance to give a victim impact statement at the disgraced comedian’s sentencing hearing this week.
Cosby was found guilty earlier this year of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He will be sentenced on Tuesday. Cosby has denied all allegations, and his lawyer says he plans to appeal the conviction.
Constand gave a brief statement at Cosby’s sentencing hearing, asking for “justice as the court sees fit.” She submitted a powerful written victim impact statement to the judge detailing how the assault changed her life.
Prosecutors had hoped to call an unspecified number of Cosby’s accusers to speak at the sentencing hearing, but Judge Steven T. O’Neill denied their request. The five women who testified at Constand’s trial as “prior bad act” witnesses also did not have the opportunity to give statements at the sentencing hearing.
Gloria Allred, who represents several of the Cosby accusers, sent TIME the victim impact statements that three of these women were hoping to read at Cosby’s sentencing hearing.
Here’s what they would have said.
Lise-Lotte Lublin: “Maybe you will find peace when you make amends with me.”
The Las Vegas teacher accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1989.
Chelan Lasha: “I have waited 32 years for this day hoping my nightmare would go away.”
The dietician and former model accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1986.
Janice Baker-Kinney: “Your arrogance led a group of wounded women to come together.”
The stage manager accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1982.