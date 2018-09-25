Arya Stark may be fond of serving her enemies pies made out of their family members, but when it comes to her own diet, she’s more of a fan of Hot Pie’s famous direwolf bread.

In an ode to her onscreen friend’s baking prowess, Maisie Williams appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the YouTube cooking show “Binging with Babish” to recreate her character’s favorite Westerosi delicacy.

The video feature Williams and host Andrew Rea using a direwolf template to carve their respective bread loaves into the shape of one of the Stark siblings’ beloved pets. However, upon tasting the results of their labor, they realize they may not have nailed Hot Pie’s tasty recipe.

“So I guess this works as a vehicle for things that actually taste good,” Rea admits after slathering the tail of his direwolf in butter and jelly.

“Like soup,” Williams offers in what seems to be an Inn at the Crossroads-inspired suggestion.

Watch the full episode below.