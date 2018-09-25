Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump boasted that his administration had already “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country” — a claim that provoked unintentional laughter from the audience of global leaders.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said at the beginning of his address. “So true!”

Audible laughter from the audience followed.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” Trump said in response.

Before he was elected president, Trump frequently lamented that “the world is laughing at us,” as he criticized policies of the Obama Administration.

“Our military will soon be more powerful than it has ever been before. In other words, the United States is stronger, safer and a richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago,” Trump said Tuesday. “We are standing up for America and for the American people, and we are also standing up for the world.”

He touted his “highly productive” summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and pointed to progress on denuclearization, thanking Kim “for his courage.” The remarks represented a stark difference from Trump’s first speech to the United Nations one year ago, when he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea.”

Trump also reiterated his administration’s America First policies, criticizing the International Criminal Court and U.N. Human Rights Council, saying “we reject the ideology of globalism.”

“Together, let us choose a future of patriotism, prosperity and pride,” Trump said. “Let us choose peace and freedom over domination and defeat. And let us come here to this place to stand for our people and our nations, forever strong, forever sovereign.”