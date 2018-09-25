Google is using National Voter Registration Day to encourage Americans to register to vote in time for the 2018 midterm elections.

On Tuesday, Google’s homepage featured a Google Doodle with a number of patriotic buttons and a message that prompted viewers to get registered before the Nov. 6 elections. The link leads to a tool on Google that gives basic information for how individuals in each state can register to vote — and the deadlines for them to do so. Users can also simply search “how to register to vote #RegisterToVote” to reach the information.

The 2018 midterms is a critical one as Democrats attempt to take back control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans work to maintain their position there and in the Senate.

Google also used its Google Doodle to prompt voter registration back in September 2016 — again on National Voter Registration Day — ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

National Voter Registration Day is an awareness campaign held on the second Tuesday of September each year to encourage Americans to register to vote. The organization behind it says volunteers will appear around the country to help people register. Local businesses and other organizations will also participate.

Politicians and activists have come out in droves on social media, in speeches and through PSAs to urge Americans to register before the 2018 midterm elections. Over the summer, the young activists behind March For Our Lives hit the road on a bus tour across the country, registering young people to vote in each city.