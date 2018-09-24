A Detroit police officer was fired Monday after posting a picture on Snapchat with a racist caption that went viral.

Sean Bostwick, who worked in the 12th Precinct, posted a picture of himself on Snapchat with the caption, “Another night to Rangel (sic) up these zoo animals,” before starting his Sunday shift. Bostwick misspelled the word “wrangle.”

The photo spread after John Bennett, a former Detroit police officer, posted it on his Facebook, writing: “This is a newly appointed Detroit Police Officer. The caption speaks for itself.”

Detroit police chief James Craig said he met with Bostwick on Monday and that he decided to fired him during the discussion.

“He did express some remorse, but I certainly advised him in a very strong way that this has placed a stain not just on our department, but the entire organization,” Craig said during a news conference Monday. “He is off of our payroll effective tomorrow morning.”

Bostwick was two months out of training in the police academy after being hired in June 2017. Bostwick was still a probationary officer when he posted the photo, Craig said. The commander overseeing his training felt he needed additional time in his fieldwork. Bostwick being on probation expedited his firing, according to Craig.