Game of Thrones may be airing its eighth and final season in 2019, but it looks like fans will have the opportunity to visit the show’s iconic filming locations for years to come.

HBO announced on Monday that it plans to transform several of Thrones‘ most prominent Northern Ireland sets—tentatively including Winterfell, Castle Black and King’s Landing—into fully outfitted tourist attractions that will be “on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen.”

The sites will be part of Game of Thrones Legacy attractions and will feature costumes, props and weapons from the series as well as behind-the-scenes digital content and interactive materials, according to Variety.

“We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world,” Jeff Peters, HBO’s vice president of licensing and retail, said in a press release. “The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects.”