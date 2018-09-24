The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been married for just a summer, but they’re already old pros at making joint appearances at official events. On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped by Loughborough University for the first Coach Core Awards, celebrating a program that encourages young people to become involved in sports coaching.

Markle and her prince were total sports themselves at the event, which took place in a gymnasium, starting things off by joining in on a netball practice drill before testing their skills with a shootout and meeting program participants. (Markle, wearing a pantsuit and heels, even took part in tossing a ball.)

The royal couple were also decidedly on-brand with the color scheme of the day, as the Duke’s lavender shirt and Duchess’s navy top seamlessly matched up with the netballs and gym background. Seems like someone did their advance location scouting to perfect the inevitably viral photos in advance — or perhaps they just got lucky with their color choices.

The Coach Core program serves young adults from around the U.K., providing training for “apprentices” who receive mentoring and other coaching skills so they can become professionals in the field. It kicked off following the 2012 London Olympics, and is getting an extra infusion of funding this year.