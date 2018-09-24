Scrabble enthusiasts will have 300 new words added to the Scrabble dictionary to up their game, thanks to the sixth edition of the popular board game.

The latest edition, which was released on Monday, added long-awaited words like “OK” and ew” to the vetted Scrabble lexicon, something that fans of the game won’t take for granted according to Merriam-Webster (which publishes The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary) editor at large Peter Sokolowski in an interview with USA Today.

“OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time,” Sokolowski said. “Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game.”

It’s been four years since the last time new words were added to the game’s canon and the measures to approve new words for this edition were taken very seriously. Merriam-Webster was advised by the North American Scrabble Players Association for this edition; the dictionary company has been making official Scrabble dictionaries since 1976.