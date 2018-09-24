In a never-before-seen twist for The Bachelor franchise, two female contestants competing on the Vietnamese version of the show left the rose ceremony together.

After contestant Minh Thu was left without a rose by bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung, she professed her love for fellow contestant Truc Nhu before asking her to ditch the show to be with her.

“I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else,” Thu tearfully told Trung before walking over to Nhu. “Come home with me. Come home with me. Yeah?”

Nhu then explained how she was feeling to Trung, who pleaded with her to stay. “I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time,” Nhu said.

“I want to ask, if you decide this, would you feel regretful? This doesn’t change my decision,” he replied. “I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you, not anyone else. I want to let you know that I think you’ll have regret if you continue with what you are about to say.”

Thu and Nhu eventually walked out of the ceremony together. However, People reports that Nhu decided to return following a heart-to-heart with Trung. “After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey,” she said.

Watch the clip below.