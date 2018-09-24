Like many brides, when Meghan Markle walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry, she abided by the rules dictated in the classic wedding saying wearing something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.

In a recent interview, Markle revealed that her “something blue” was a sweet tribute to her very first date with her future husband.

In a video clip from the new documentary Queen of the World, which will air on HBO in the U.S., Markle revisited her wedding day and was reunited with the Givenchy gown for the first time since the royal wedding.

In the interview, Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, explains how her veil, designed by Claire Waight Keller, paid tribute to the to each of the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth of the United Kingdom, through flowers embroidered on the trim of the veil and shared a very sweet—and hidden—detail about the veil. Tucked somewhere inside her stunning wedding veil was a secret “something blue”. “Did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside?

It’s my something blue,” Markle explains in the clip. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.” It’s a romantic detail that brides across the world will undoubtedly be borrowing on their own wedding days (if they have foresight to wear something blue on their first date.)

For more hidden details about the event, the gown, and the Duchess, tune into the documentary Queen of the World debuts Oct. 1 on HBO.