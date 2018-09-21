As if Rihanna wasn’t busy enough being a makeup mogul, fashion designer, noted philanthropist, and an all-around charming entertainer, she’ll be wearing yet another hat in the future as the “ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary” of her home country, Barbados.

In this role, the bad gal, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, will be responsible for promoting education, tourism, and investment for the island — something that Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley told Deadline she believes Ri is especially suited for because of her well-demonstrated “creative acumen and shrewdness in business.”

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to Barbados and continues to treasure the island as her home,” Mottley said. “She has demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”

Rihanna has been active in showing love to her home with her philanthropic work, including educational programs through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” Rihanna said. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility.”

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna’s played a role in shaping the future of Barbados either; last December, on Barbados Independence Day, Westbury New Road, where she grew up, was officially re-named Rihanna Drive.