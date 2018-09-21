Trump Delays Releasing Russia Probe Documents After U.S. Allies Raised Concerns

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has delayed the release of Russia probe documents after U.S. allies raised concerns. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has been asked to review documents from the FBI’s Russia investigation amid allies’ concerns about their public release.

Earlier this week Trump had ordered the documents declassified. Trump said then the declassification would expose “really bad things” at the FBI. But his order raised concerns that sensitive sources and methods could be exposed.

Trump tweeted Friday that the inspector general has been asked to review these documents “on an expedited basis.” He said he believes the office “will move quickly.”

The president also says that “in the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary.” He says “speed is very important to me – and everyone!”