Google is celebrating the 51st anniversary of Fred Rogers taping the very first episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with a nostalgia-inducing Doodle.

The initial homepage Doodle shows a group of children gathered around an old-school television set for another installment of the PBS series. But if you click on the still, you can watch an extended stop motion video that features an animated Mister Rogers taking a stroll through the neighborhood while singing his iconic theme song, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

The Doodle ends as the the show always began, with Mister Rogers speaking directly to the kids tuned in for the day’s episode. “You help to make each day a special day by just your being yourself,” he says. “There’s nobody else in the whole world who’s exactly like you. And people can like you exactly as you are.”

Rogers died at his Pittsburgh home in 2003 at the age of 74. All 856 episodes of his beloved show are available to watch for free on the livestreaming site Twitch.

Watch today’s Google Doodle video below.