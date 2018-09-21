Prince Harry Pulled a Hilariously Mischievous Move at His Wife's Cookbook Party

Prince Harry may be the stealthiest snacker in the royal family.

At least that’s what video evidence capturing the newly minted Duke of Sussex at his wife Meghan Markle’s cookbook launch on Thursday seems to suggest. During the formal event, he appears to have snagged multiple appetizers and hid them behind his back before it was officially time for everyone to dig in.

And royal reporters from ITV were all over the moment with their cameras, capturing the low-key move on video. This fact was not lost on Prince Harry who flashed a mischievous smile, giving us one of the most hilarious royal family moments of late.

The event was an important one for Duchess of Sussex — marking the release of her charity cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The cookbook has a forward from Markle herself, and celebrates the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of displaced in the wake of 2017’s Grenfell Tower fire who banded together to cook for their families and neighbors. There are more than 50 recipes from the Hubb cooks within.

“I said in the foreword that this is more than a cookbook, and what I mean by that is the power of food is more than just the meal itself. It’s the story behind it,” Markle said during the event. “When we get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it. That’s what we’re talking about in terms of coming together to really engage and talk and to be able to celebrate what connects us rather than what divides us. That, I believe, is the ethos of Together.”