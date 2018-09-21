Police Arrest Man Suspected of Murdering 35-Year-Old Jogger in D.C.

(WASHINGTON) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a runner to death while she was near her apartment in the nation’s capital.

News outlets report 23-year-old Anthony Marquell Crawford is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez. Court records say Crawford has a history of paranoia and drug use.

D.C. police say the recently engaged runner was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back while running in her gentrifying neighborhood. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says nothing indicates a confrontation between the two.

Martinez’ mother, Cora Martinez, says she forgives Crawford because “it was evil being incarnated in him.”

Crawford’s attorney, Eugene Ohm, says there’s no evidence linking his client to the attack, which authorities say was captured on security video.