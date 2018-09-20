U.S. Marshals Are Investigating Threats Against Brett Kavanaugh and His Wife, White House Official Says

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating threats against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his family amid an accusation that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teens.

The threats were confirmed Thursday by a senior administration official at the White House who was not authorized to speak publicly and disclosed the news on condition of anonymity.

The official says the threats were made in emails to Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley, and came from one person. The one being investigated uses vulgar language and suggests violence.

Ford, now a professor in California, has also faced death threats since going public with her story. Her attorney says she’s had to relocate her family.

Ford claims Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the accusation.