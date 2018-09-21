In their previous hit “BOOGIE,” rap collective BROCKHAMPTON called themselves the “best boy band since One Direction.” It was a bold claim, but on their new album Iridescence, the group proves they’re doing their best to live up to their lofty goals. While most of their work is swaggering, playful rap, “San Marcos” shows off an unexpected softer side. Over a tender acoustic melody, members take turns with introspective verses; their blanket use of autotune and echoing background hums add distinctive layers to the production. But it’s the lyrics that pack the most punch: “Suicidal thoughts, but I won’t do it / Take that how you want, it’s important I admit it,” raps Joba, while the song closes with a universal plea—”I want more out of life than this”—as the strings come in. In that moment, it feels like the kind of ballad One Direction might once have played, although it comes packaged with a bright BROCKHAMPTON twist.