3 Reported Dead After Mass Shooting at Rite Aid Distribution Center in Maryland

Three people have been reported dead after a mass shooting at a distribution center in Maryland, police said.

The Harford County sheriff’s office said “multiple wounded and multiple fatalities” in a shooting at the Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen, Maryland – 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:09 a.m. Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The Associated Press reports that three people died in the shooting, citing an anonymous official. The lone suspect in this incident is in custody and is in critical condition at a local hospital. No shots were fired by police officers.

The sheriff’s office said the situation “is still fluid” and warned people to stay away from the area.

The shooting marks the third violent incident in Harford County in recent years. Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a business park in 2017, and two sheriff deputies were fatally shot at a Panera in 2016.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is “closely monitoring” the situation.