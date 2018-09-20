3 Dead in Mass Shooting at Maryland Distribution Center, Police Say

Multiple people have been reported shot at a distribution center in Maryland, police said.

The Harford County sheriff’s office said “multiple victims” were reported in a shooting at Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Perryman – 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:09 a.m. Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The Associated Press reports that three people died in the shooting, citing an anonymous official. According to WBAL, the shooting occurred at the Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Information about whether the shooter was identified or apprehended was not immediately available. It is unclear how many people were shot.

The sheriff’s office said the situation “is still fluid” and warned people to stay away from the area.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is “closely monitoring” the situation.