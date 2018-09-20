As if there wasn’t already enough death in the world of Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage apparently loved to play dead on the HBO drama’s set.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new movie I Think We’re Alone Now, Dinklage revealed that he enjoyed trying to convince unsuspecting cast and crew members that he had kicked the bucket.

“I like to pretend I’m dead. It’s always fun,” he told Kimmel. “For whoever, the wardrobe person or the producers. Just my legs sprawled out in the trailer. You got to get really smushed into the floor in a very awkward position…I’ll wait hours. We have a lot of time on set.”

And considering Dinklage just won his third Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Tyrion Lannister, you know that it was probably a convincing performance.

Watch the full clip below.