If you want to know that Emilia Clarke will never really be done with Game of Thrones, look no further than her arm.

On the epic HBO series, her character Daenerys Targaryen infamously walks out of a fire, having hatched her magical dragon babies out of eggs, which grow up to be trusty ferocious companions capable of turning soldiers to ash with one fiery breath. This makes her known throughout the fantasy world as the Mother of Dragons.

So it’s only fitting that with the show coming to a close in 2019, now Clarke has made her love for her fictitious dragon spawn “ink official” for all time.

On Wednesday night, the 31-year-old actor shared a snap of her permanent body art of a fleet of three dragons.

If her character is immune to fire, then a little ink from celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo can’t be too scary. This marks the first time the actor has finally gotten a Game of Thrones tattoo. Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who play Arya and Sansa Stark, respectively, were earlier to the party.

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!!,” Clarke captioned the photo with a blaze emoji. (Presumably “MOD” stands for Mother of Dragons.) “Dr Woo made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies.”

She first teased her plans for her tattoo on an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan in May. “I’m going to get a dragon right here [gesturing toward her wrist] kind of flying away. So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out,” she said.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in 2019 on HBO.