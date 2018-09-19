It’s been a good week for the stars and makers of Game of Thrones, whose hit HBO series just won a slew of Emmy Awards on Monday night, including Best Drama.

But for actor Jacob Anderson — who plays Daenerys Targaryen‘s loyal military commander Grey Worm — there are some downsides. During a recent Uber ride, Anderson found his drive soundtracked by the dulcet tones of the Game of Thrones theme music. Was it a conscious choice by the driver to DJ for Anderson with that specific music, recognizing his role? Or did the driver simply love cruising around to the heightened drama of the Thrones score, regardless of passenger? The answer remains unclear. But Anderson took the time to upload a video of himself, ostensibly alone in the darkened backseat, listening to the theatrical composition and looking bemused. “I bet your Uber journey wasn’t as awkward as mine,” he added.

The Thrones music is critically-acclaimed in its own right; composer Ramin Djawadi just won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work on the final episode of the seventh season, adding to the overall Thrones awards haul this year.

The driver might have had a better chance at getting five stars from Anderson, however, if he played the actor’s own music. He releases hip-hop tinged R&B under the name Raleigh Ritchie, and will be putting out a new album soon.

“It’s easier to put me in a box, saying ‘Oh you do this thing, you do that thing, and something has to take priority,'” he told TIME in August about his multiple creative pursuits. “But I’ve never found it difficult; I just want to do the things I love.”

Note to future Uber drivers for Anderson: one thing he does not love is being pandered to with the Thrones theme.