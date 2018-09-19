Police Are Responding to an Active Shooter Situation in Middleton, Wisconsin

By Associated Press
12:30 PM EDT

(MIDDLETON, Wis.) — Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a commercial building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The State Journal reports that the Dane County dispatch center said shots have been fired at Esker Software in Middleton. Police and multiple ambulances have responded.

Dane County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Elise Schaffer confirmed there is an “active shooter situation” and that the office is assisting Middleton Police with the response. She provided no additional information.

Middleton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

