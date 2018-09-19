Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 21: TIME looks at what the Kavanaugh hearings mean for the future of bipartisanship, MONEY examines why Texas cities are booming, Fortune delves into the tech giants pioneering new and better disaster relief efforts, and Sports Illustrated writer Laken Litman discusses what Urban Meyer’s return means for college football