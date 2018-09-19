Lenny Kravitz wants to set the record straight on the much-beloved meme of him wearing an oversized scarf on the streets of New York City.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz opened up about the real story behind his giant fashion statement.

“I cannot escape this,” Kravitz said. “I live in the Bahamas, I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store, I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

Fallon disagreed slightly with this story, however, telling Kravitz, that “this is not a scarf, it’s a blanket!”

Kravitz was then snapped by the paparazzi wearing the scarf and has been unable to escape the notorious image since, thanks to the great amusement of the Internet.

“Here’s the thing about the internet though that’s the problem — the scarf keeps getting bigger, and bigger and bigger,” he said.

Watch Kravitz tell the full story about his giant scarf and its meme below.