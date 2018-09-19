Christine Blasey Ford has requested that the FBI investigate the allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 35 years ago before she testifies to a Senate Judiciary Committee. In a letter sent to the panel Tuesday, Ford’s lawyers said she has become the target of “vicious threats and harassment” since coming forward with the allegations, and expressed concern that some Senators on the panel seem to have “made up their minds” about her. The lawyers requested a full investigation by law enforcement officials to ensure a non-partisan approach to any future hearings.
Here is the full letter Ford’s lawyers sent to committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley: