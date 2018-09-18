Senate Judiciary Committee Officially Delays Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation Vote Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
September 18, 2018

The Senate Judiciary Committee officially cancelled a originally meeting set this week to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination amid sexual assault allegations against the judge.

The cancellation of the meeting, which will delay the vote that would advance Kavanaugh’s nomination, comes after Christine Blasey Ford accused him of assaulting her at a high school party in the 1980s. The Committee was expected to delay the vote after announcing Monday that it will hold a public hearing with Kavanaugh and Ford next week.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley did not immediately say when the panel will vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination. The cancelled meeting was initially scheduled for Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed at a house party when they were teenagers and tried to remove her clothes against her will. Kavanaugh, who has denied the allegations against him, said he was willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Ford’s claim.

Ford has not yet confirmed whether she will attend the public hearing next Monday, the New York Times reports.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE