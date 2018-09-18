Trump Says He Feels 'Terribly' for Brett Kavanaugh Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he feels “terribly” for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he faces a decades-old accusation of sexual assault. Trump says the judge “is not a man that deserves this.”

Trump spoke Tuesday at a joint press conference with the president of Poland. He praised Kavanaugh, saying he was “at a level that we rarely see,” but said he supported a review process in the Senate.

Kavanaugh’s nomination has been threatened by a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her when they were high schoolers. He has denied the charge.

Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasely Ford, have both been asked to testify Monday, but it is not clear if Ford will appear.

Trump says he feels “terribly” for Kavanaugh, his wife “and for his beautiful young daughters.”