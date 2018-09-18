Thandie Newton combined the divine with the profane when she gave her acceptance speech after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work as the tenacious Maeve in HBO’s Westworld at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Newton, who took the stage in a fresh-off-the-runway pink Brandon Maxwell gown, began her speech by acknowledging a higher power.

“I don’t believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight,” she said. Following her holy statement, Newton then charmingly let an obscenity slip (which was bleeped out for viewers at home), before thanking the cast and crew of Westworld, her family, and giving a special shoutout to her daughter Ripley, who celebrated her 18th birthday that day.

See Newton’s full speech below.