Regina King clearly wasn’t expecting to win an Emmy on Monday night, but that didn’t make the audience any less excited for her.

After King was announced as the winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Netflix’s Seven Seconds, the crowd inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater—including her fellow nominee Sarah Paulson—proceeded to give her a standing ovation.

Presenter Leslie Jones seemed especially excited about the outcome of the category and loudly cheered as King took the stage.

“Wow, I didn’t have nothing to say because I wasn’t really expecting this, but I am so grateful Television Academy. Y’all are my friends, my peers. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” King said in her acceptance speech. “This is amazing. I wanna curse right now. This is good.”

King had previously won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in ABC’s American Crime in 2016.

