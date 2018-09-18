Chrissy Teigen suffered no fools after a Twitter user commented on her appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Teigen, who was on deck at the Emmys to present an award during the ceremony alongside husband and recent EGOT winner John Legend, took to her Twitter account during the busy night to clap back at a Twitter user who had the audacity to ask if Teigen was pregnant in response to a photo of her at the event. Teigen, who welcomed her second child with John Legend, son Miles Theodore in May responded as only she could.

“I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” she wrote.

See Teigen’s tweet exchange below.