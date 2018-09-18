The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had a pretty good night on Monday. The eight-episode first season of the Amazon series cleaned up with a total of five awards at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Among its wins were Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the show’s eponymous lead, Rachel Brosnahan, Outstanding Comedy Series and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Alex Borstein.

The cast and crew quickly became one of the internet’s favorite aspect of an otherwise typical night. Borstein, whose most notable credit is perhaps her voice of Lois on “Family Guy,” took her win for a comedy quite seriously.

After shimmying and tossing off her shawl, she strutted toward the stage with utter confidence and delight, before saying, “I went without the bra.” Borstein then joked that she wanted to use the public platform to ask that women “stop peeing on the seat” in public bathrooms. The acceptance speech also became emotional as Borstein thanked her father for being “the only man to ever take care” of her.

Borstein wasn’t the only sensation from “Mrs. Maisel” on Monday night. Not only did the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, make history by becoming the first woman t clinch the wins for both her writing and directing of a comedy series, but she also wore quite the amazing hat. In her acceptance speech for the second award, Sherman-Palladino held up both of her awards.

Of course, Twitter came up with some pretty on-point comments on Sherman-Palladino’s historic win and iconic look.