Monday night’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards may have been disappointing for actress Keri Russell: despite her nomination as Outstanding Actress in the sixth and final season of drama series The Americans, Russell went home empty-handed.

But she still left a parting shot that will secure her spot in the hearts of fans, in the form of an instantly-iconic reaction gif that has the internet thanking Russell for her contributions to the dramatic arts.

It all went down when her co-star on the show and partner in real life, Matthew Rhys, was onstage accepting his trophy for Outstanding Actor. He was following a sweet and particularly eventful previous acceptance speech, in which winning Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposed onstage to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen (and was, thankfully, able to leave the stage with a fiancée).

Apparently, Russell and Rhys’s romance isn’t meant for the Emmys, however. “She said, ‘If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth,’” Rhys joked onstage about Russell’s opinion on the matter.

In response, the cameras panned to Russell — who had the perfectly nonchalant “So what?” reaction to Rhys’s words. (He also dedicated his award to “to the woman who truly got me this award, who just stands in front of me every day and puts up with me,” adding a sweet touch to his joking proposal remark.)

But it may be Russell’s response that will last forever in the hearts of diehard Americans fans, proving to be the perfect “mood” reaction whenever you need to just shrug something off.