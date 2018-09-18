Jon Snow quenched the thirst for Game of Thrones fans everywhere with a shoutout to his wife at the 2018 Emmys.

Speaking to reporters backstage after the beloved HBO drama series captured the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, someone asked how the show changed the actors’ lives. Harington had his answer.

“I met my wife on this show … in that way it gave me my future family,” the 31-year-old star said. “That’s the main thing it did for me.”

Over in the sprawling fantasy world where some fans prefer to exist, Harington’s character Jon Snow had a romantic entanglement with Ygritte, played by Rose Leslie. That lead to a relationship in reality. In fact, the connection was so strong that he actually married his co-star Leslie earlier this year.

The two actors got hitched in June at Leslie’s family’s castle in Scotland, and you better believe the ceremony was a Thrones family affair. Fellow cast members Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Peter Dinklage attended in their finest attire. (Leslie left the cast in 2014, and fans can see her in the legal drama The Good Fight.)

Harington went on to say that Thrones was the best gig of his career.

“It’s changed it completely. The last 10 years. You cannot ask for a better job to have in your twenties, to take you through your twenties than to be an actor in Game of Thrones. It’s been the most amazing thing. It’s changed it completely.”

Game of Thrones captured plenty of the top honors of the night, and now boasts a whopping 41 Emmy awards.

See the video of Kit Harington’s shoutout for Leslie in the Variety video below.

We didn’t get to see a Game of Thrones wedding proposal at the awards ceremony, but at least we got to see that.