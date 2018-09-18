The Game of Thrones Cast Loved Getting Trolled at the Emmys

Following Peter Dinklage’s record-tying win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Emmys host Colin Jost returned to the stage with a Game of Thrones-inspired dig.

“I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan, and I’m so glad Peter didn’t start his speech and then wait a year and a half to finish it,” Jost joked, getting a big laugh out of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and the other stars of the HBO drama in attendance for the big night.

Jost was of course taking a crack at the lengthy—and ongoing—hiatus between Thrones‘ seventh and eighth seasons. The show’s final six episodes are set to air at some point in 2019.

Prior to this year’s Emmys, Thrones was already the winningest scripted show in the awards show’s history with 38 Emmys under its belt. Including Dinklage’s win and the show’s third win for Best Drama Series, it has now earned a record 41.

Cameras showed the cast gamely laughing.

