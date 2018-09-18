During the opening monologue of the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, a lot went down. But of all the reactions in the audience, Chrissy Teigen’s was perhaps the most relatable.

The opening monologue, performed by hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, of “Saturday Night Live,” consisted of many Roseanne Barr jokes and references to the #MeToo movement.

So, leave it to the internet to seize on the moment when the camera centered on Chrissy Teigen — and she appeared to cringe and slink away in her chair.

The monologue followed a large number starring Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Kenan Thompson and other actors satirically singing “We did it!” which touched on Hollywood’s diversity issue.

Teigen’s reaction to Che and Jost’s jokes naturally became an instant meme — something Teigen is all-too-familiar with, as she’s become a meme at awards ceremonies time and time again. Certainly no stranger to Twitter fame, Teigen’s account is boasting with followers, and the internet has been enthralled by her relationship with John Legend for years.

It was destiny for Teigen’s face to become a meme during tonight’s ceremony. Here are some of the best responses on Twitter.