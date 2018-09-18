If you were wondering why George R. R. Martin was rocking a turtle pin on the Emmys red carpet, the Game of Thrones author has already supplied your answer.
In a June 2012 interview with the Financial Times, Martin explained that the high mortality rate of his beloved A Song of Ice and Fire series was inspired by the pet turtles he had growing up.
Martin touched on the turtle topic again when a fan asked him why he wears a hat with a shelled reptile on it at Comic-Con 2012.
See Martin’s Emmys pin below.